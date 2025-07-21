Matt Wallace betting profile: 3M Open
Matt Wallace of England tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 24-27, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
Wallace's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|2023
|T43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|2022
|T26
|70-70-71-68
|-5
At the 3M Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.051
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.128
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.573
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.004
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.390
|0.482
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.573 ranks second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the 3M Open.
