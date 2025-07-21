Matt Wallace betting profile: 3M Open

Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.

Wallace has accumulated 275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.