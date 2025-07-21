PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 24-27, 2025. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the 3M Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2471-68-64-72-9
    2023T4371-66-70-69-8
    2022T2670-70-71-68-5

    At the 3M Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.051-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1280.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5730.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0040.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3900.482

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.573 ranks second on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

