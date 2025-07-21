Matt McCarty betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This will be McCarty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.025
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.105
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.028
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.358
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.306
|0.188
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty is sporting a -0.105 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty is delivering a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.