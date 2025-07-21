PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This will be McCarty's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.025-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1050.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.028-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3580.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3060.188

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty is sporting a -0.105 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty is delivering a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

