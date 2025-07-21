PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Mason Andersen is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open, scheduled for July 24-27, 2025. This marks Andersen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-76+11--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8569-69-71-76-31.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-68-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6368-73-76-72+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6170-65-67-75-34.600

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has averaged -1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.474-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.780-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.017-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.086-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.324-1.602

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.780 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
    • Andersen currently ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 43 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

