Mason Andersen betting profile: 3M Open
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Mason Andersen is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open, scheduled for July 24-27, 2025. This marks Andersen's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|85
|69-69-71-76
|-3
|1.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-68-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|68-73-76-72
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
- Andersen has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.474
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.780
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.017
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.086
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.324
|-1.602
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.780 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
- Andersen currently ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 43 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the 3M Open.
