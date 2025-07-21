Mason Andersen betting profile: 3M Open

Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.780 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.