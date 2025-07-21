Mark Hubbard betting profile: 3M Open
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he missed the cut.
Hubbard's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2021
|T16
|68-68-72-67
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.013
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.025
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.087
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.118
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.044
|0.554
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard has sported a 0.025 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 391 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the 3M Open.
