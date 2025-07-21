PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hubbard looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the 3M Open.

    Hubbard's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-70-1
    2021T1668-68-72-67-9

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.013-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.025-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.0870.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1180.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0440.554

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard has sported a 0.025 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 391 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

