Mark Hubbard betting profile: 3M Open

Hubbard has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Hubbard has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.