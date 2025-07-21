Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada holds an umbrella as he lines up a putt on the 18th green during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 24-27, 2025. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under par.
Hughes' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|2023
|T30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.203
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.104
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.266
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.024
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.064
|-0.374
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.203 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.104 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.20% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 697 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.