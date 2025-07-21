Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open

Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.203 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.104 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.20% of the time.