2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada holds an umbrella as he lines up a putt on the 18th green during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada holds an umbrella as he lines up a putt on the 18th green during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 24-27, 2025. Hughes looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the 3M Open.

    Hughes' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1964-72-70-68-10
    2023T3069-68-69-68-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.203-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.104-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2660.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.024-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.064-0.374

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.203 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.104 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.20% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 697 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

