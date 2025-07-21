PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mac Meissner betting profile: 3M Open

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the 3M Open.

    Meissner's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5971-69-67-74-3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2871-69-68-69-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged -0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.4150.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.169-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.218-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.137-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.165-0.680

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.169 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.218 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.05% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the 3M Open.

