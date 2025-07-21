Mac Meissner betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
Meissner's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|71-69-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.415
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.169
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.218
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.137
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.165
|-0.680
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.169 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.218 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.