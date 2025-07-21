PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Luke List betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Luke List returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for List at the 3M Open.

    List's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-76+1
    2021T5868-71-70-73-2
    2020T3268-72-67-67-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In List's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 32nd at 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT872-66-65-73-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged 0.947 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4730.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.4750.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.155-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1130.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.2700.947

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.473 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sports a -0.475 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 148th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

