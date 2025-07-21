Luke Clanton betting profile: 3M Open
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Clanton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Clanton's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.324
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.398
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.149
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.295
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.278
|-0.159
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards has been impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton has sported a 0.398 mark. He has hit 69.97% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.88 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.05% of the time.
- Clanton has accumulated 34 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 202nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the 3M Open.
