PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Clanton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the 3M Open.

    Clanton's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72+1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-67-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-72-72-73-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3240.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3980.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.149-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.295-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.278-0.159

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards has been impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton has sported a 0.398 mark. He has hit 69.97% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.88 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.05% of the time.
    • Clanton has accumulated 34 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 202nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Barracuda

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Gerard breaks through at Barracuda for first PGA TOUR title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW