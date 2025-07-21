Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hodges looks to recapture his stellar performance from 2023 when he won the tournament with a score of 24-under.
Hodges' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|2023
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|2022
|T16
|70-67-67-73
|-7
At the 3M Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 24-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.096
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.580
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.014
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.041
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.702
|0.989
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.580 (13th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.33% ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sported a 0.096 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a Driving Distance average of 304.3 yards.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.
- Hodges ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.44% and 43rd in Par Breakers at 22.67%.
- He has accumulated 378 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the 3M Open.
