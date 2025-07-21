Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open

Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.580 (13th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.33% ranked 13th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sported a 0.096 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a Driving Distance average of 304.3 yards.

On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.

Hodges ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.44% and 43rd in Par Breakers at 22.67%.