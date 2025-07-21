PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hodges looks to recapture his stellar performance from 2023 when he won the tournament with a score of 24-under.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the 3M Open.

    Hodges' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-76+7
    2023163-64-66-67-24
    2022T1670-67-67-73-7

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 24-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0960.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5800.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.014-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0410.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7020.989

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.580 (13th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.33% ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sported a 0.096 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a Driving Distance average of 304.3 yards.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.
    • Hodges ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.44% and 43rd in Par Breakers at 22.67%.
    • He has accumulated 378 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

