Kurt Kitayama betting profile: 3M Open

Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.216 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.