Kurt Kitayama betting profile: 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
Kitayama's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
At the 3M Open
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.519
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.216
|0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.125
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.375
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.484
|1.050
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.216 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 317 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the 3M Open.
