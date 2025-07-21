PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the 3M Open.

    Kitayama's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T666-69-70-66-13

    At the 3M Open

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-65-68-72-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-69+7--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5190.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2160.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1250.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.375-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4841.050

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.2 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.216 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 317 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

