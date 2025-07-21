PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event where he missed the cut in both 2021 and 2020.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the 3M Open.

    Ventura's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC74-74+6
    2020MC70-71-1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4570-64-69-79+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-70-69-68-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-72-70-68-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1320.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0210.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.2100.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1740.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1170.830

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.132 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura is sporting a 0.021 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura is delivering a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW