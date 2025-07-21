Kris Ventura betting profile: 3M Open
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event where he missed the cut in both 2021 and 2020.
Ventura's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2020
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.132
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.021
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.210
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.174
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.117
|0.830
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.132 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura is sporting a 0.021 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura is delivering a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the 3M Open.
