Kris Ventura betting profile: 3M Open

Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.132 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura is sporting a 0.021 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ventura is delivering a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.