PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei tees off on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei tees off on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Yu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 73rd at 4-over par.

    Latest odds for Yu at the 3M Open.

    Yu's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7369-71-75-73+4
    2023T3770-66-67-72-9

    At the 3M Open

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5073-70-74-71+413.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic468-67-70-65-1480.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-68-70-66-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5870.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4060.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.181-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0170.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7961.316

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.32% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 61st on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW