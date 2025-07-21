Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open

Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.32% of the time.