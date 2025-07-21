Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei tees off on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Yu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 73rd at 4-over par.
Yu's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|2023
|T37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.587
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.406
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.181
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.017
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.796
|1.316
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu is delivering a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.32% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 645 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 61st on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the 3M Open.
