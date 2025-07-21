PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks Velo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-78+8--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7366-68-72-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-79+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -1.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1540.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.303-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.094-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.825-1.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.068-1.631

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo is sporting a -0.303 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

