2H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)



    Kevin Roy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Roy at the 3M Open.

    Roy's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-69E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-69+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT367-65-70-65-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT862-71-69-67-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-68-64-68-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-70-69-72E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5467-72-72-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-68-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3169-72-69-72-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4072-69-75-74+213.071

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 1.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3090.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2150.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0560.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0270.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6061.537

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy is sporting a 0.215 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy is delivering a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 532 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.99% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

