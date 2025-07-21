Kevin Roy betting profile: 3M Open
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Roy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Roy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|67-65-70-65
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|62-71-69-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.309
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.215
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.056
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.027
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.606
|1.537
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy is sporting a 0.215 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy is delivering a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 532 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.99% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the 3M Open.
