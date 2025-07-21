Kevin Roy betting profile: 3M Open

Roy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.309 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy is sporting a 0.215 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy is delivering a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.

Roy has accumulated 532 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.