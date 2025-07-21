Kevin Kisner betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kisner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
Kisner's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
At the 3M Open
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|66-69-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kisner has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.322
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.747
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.362
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.111
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.595
|0.210
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 291.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has sported a -0.747 mark. He has a 60.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he is breaking par 17.74 percent of the time.
- Kisner has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.