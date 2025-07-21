PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Mitchell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the 3M Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4668-72-70-69-5
    2023T568-66-67-67-16
    2021569-70-66-67-12
    2020MC69-74+1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5180.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2040.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.235-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0760.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.563-0.013

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.518 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.204 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 24.91% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

