1H AGO

Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Herron of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Carson Herron is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Herron at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Herron's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Carson Herron's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-73+7--

    Carson Herron's recent performances

    • Herron's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • Herron has an average of -1.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Herron has averaged -4.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Carson Herron's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.778-1.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.538-2.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.807-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1850.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.937-4.937

    Carson Herron's advanced stats and rankings

    • Herron posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.778 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 301.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Herron sported a -2.538 mark. He had a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Herron delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he broke par 13.89% of the time.
    • Herron's Bogey Avoidance rate was 19.44% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herron as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

