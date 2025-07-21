Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open
Carson Herron is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Herron's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Carson Herron's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Carson Herron's recent performances
- Herron's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Herron has an average of -1.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Herron has averaged -4.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Carson Herron's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.778
|-1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.538
|-2.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.807
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.185
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.937
|-4.937
Carson Herron's advanced stats and rankings
- Herron posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.778 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 301.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Herron sported a -2.538 mark. He had a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Herron delivered a 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he broke par 13.89% of the time.
- Herron's Bogey Avoidance rate was 19.44% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herron as of the start of the 3M Open.
