PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Kaito Onishi betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Onishi looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the 3M Open.

    Onishi's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6471-67-71-72-3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Onishi's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7368-69-71-73-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1866-71-72-70-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Onishi has an average of -1.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.403-1.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.3090.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.059-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0080.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.780-1.044

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi is sporting a -0.309 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
    • Onishi has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 197th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW