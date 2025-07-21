Kaito Onishi betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Onishi looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
Onishi's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|71-67-71-72
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Onishi's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|68-69-71-73
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Onishi has an average of -1.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.403
|-1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.309
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.059
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.008
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.780
|-1.044
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi is sporting a -0.309 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
- Onishi has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 197th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.