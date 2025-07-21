PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Justin Lower hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under par.

    Latest odds for Lower at the 3M Open.

    Lower's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3367-68-74-67-8
    2023T4367-71-71-67-8
    2022MC73-74+5

    At the 3M Open

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4464-71-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4670-67-68-72-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC83-84+27--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6868-68-73-72+13.400
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -1.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.163-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0160.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.401-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.007-0.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.541-1.317

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW