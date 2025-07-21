Justin Lower betting profile: 3M Open
Justin Lower hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Justin Lower returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Lower looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under par.
Lower's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|2023
|T43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|83-84
|+27
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-68-73-72
|+1
|3.400
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.163
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.016
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.401
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.007
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.541
|-1.317
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the 3M Open.
