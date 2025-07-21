Joseph Bramlett betting profile: 3M Open
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bramlett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
Bramlett's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2021
|T65
|70-70-69-74
|-1
|2020
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-66-68-68
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|68-71-71-74
|-4
|10.578
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.246
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.378
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.240
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.819
|-1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.045
|-1.028
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 316.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.378 mark. He has a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he is breaking par 23.70% of the time.
- Bramlett has accumulated 167 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the 3M Open.
