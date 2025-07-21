PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bramlett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the 3M Open.

    Bramlett's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3770-70-69-68-7
    2022MC73-74+5
    2021T6570-70-69-74-1
    2020MC70-71-1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-67-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-67E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-66-68-68-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-68-71-68-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3868-71-71-74-410.578
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2460.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.378-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2400.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.819-1.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.045-1.028

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 316.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bramlett is sporting a 0.378 mark. He has a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he is breaking par 23.70% of the time.
    • Bramlett has accumulated 167 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

