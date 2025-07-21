Joseph Bramlett betting profile: 3M Open

Bramlett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Bramlett has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.