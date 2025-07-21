PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

John Pak betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    John Pak returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Pak looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Pak at the 3M Open.

    Pak's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC70-74+2

    At the 3M Open

    • In Pak's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-70+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-66-68-69-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2863-68-73-73-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7070-67-75-74+23.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-72-72-78+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-68-76-77+46.750

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.463-0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3170.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.065-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.465-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.676-0.373

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Pak is sporting a -0.463 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pak is delivering a -0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
    • Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

