John Pak betting profile: 3M Open

Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Pak is sporting a -0.463 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pak is delivering a -0.465 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.