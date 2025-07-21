Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Dahmen's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|2021
|T67
|70-70-76-68
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -1.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.083
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.304
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.074
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.422
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.110
|-1.186
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen is sporting a 0.304 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen is delivering a -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Dahmen has accumulated 366 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the 3M Open.
