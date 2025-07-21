PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the 3M Open.

    Dahmen's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+3
    2023MC72-68-2
    2021T6770-70-76-68E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -1.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.083-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.304-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.0740.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.422-0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.110-1.186

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen is sporting a 0.304 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen is delivering a -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 366 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

