Joe Highsmith betting profile: 3M Open
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.
Highsmith's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
At the 3M Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.085
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.321
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.067
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.110
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.363
|-0.619
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.085 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.321 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the 3M Open.
