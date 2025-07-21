PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Highsmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the 3M Open.

    Highsmith's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4468-72-70-68-6

    At the 3M Open

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.0850.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.321-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.0670.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.110-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.363-0.619

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.085 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.321 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 828 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW