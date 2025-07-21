PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from the rough on the ninth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas returns to defend his title at the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Vegas secured victory in last year's tournament with an impressive 17-under performance.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the 3M Open.

    Vegas' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024168-66-63-70-17
    2021T264-69-70-68-13
    2020MC72-69-1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Vegas' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Vegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4674-70-72-77+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-73-73-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT564-70-73-72-5275.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1363-69-67-69-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2820.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1690.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.057-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.259-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1350.006

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.169 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
    • Vegas has accumulated 773 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

