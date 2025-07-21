Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from the rough on the ninth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas returns to defend his title at the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Vegas secured victory in last year's tournament with an impressive 17-under performance.
Vegas' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|2021
|T2
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 17-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Vegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.282
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.169
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.057
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.259
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.135
|0.006
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.169 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 773 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the 3M Open.
