Jesper Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.532 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.287 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.