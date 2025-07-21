PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his second shot on the second hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open, scheduled for July 24-27, 2025. This marks Svensson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1671-72-68-66-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4373-64-71-69-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-70-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5320.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.2870.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0930.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.145-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4830.525

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.532 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.287 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 311 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

