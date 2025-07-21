PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Paul's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Paul at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-71-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-70-67-72-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.102-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1180.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.0880.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.110-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.2140.126

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

