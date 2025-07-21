Jeremy Paul betting profile: 3M Open

Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.