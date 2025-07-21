Jeremy Paul betting profile: 3M Open
Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Paul's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Paul's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing 17-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.102
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.118
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.088
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.110
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.214
|0.126
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.102 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the 3M Open.
