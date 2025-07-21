PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Jake Knapp of the United States tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Knapp looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after three rounds.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the 3M Open.

    Knapp's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD71-68-81-

    At the 3M Open

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he withdrew after posting rounds of 71-68-81.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.1120.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1240.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0540.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5090.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6911.423

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.124 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 738 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

