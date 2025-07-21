Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open
Jake Knapp of the United States tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Knapp looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after three rounds.
Knapp's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|71-68-81
|-
At the 3M Open
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he withdrew after posting rounds of 71-68-81.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.112
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.124
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.054
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.509
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.691
|1.423
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.124 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 738 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the 3M Open.
