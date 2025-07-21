PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the 3M Open.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1963-70-72-69-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.105-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.036-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0270.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5870.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4730.269

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.105 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman has sported a -0.036 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,095 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Barracuda

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Gerard breaks through at Barracuda for first PGA TOUR title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW