Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: 3M Open
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
Bridgeman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.105
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.036
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.027
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.587
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.473
|0.269
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.105 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman has sported a -0.036 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,095 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the 3M Open.
