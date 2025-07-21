Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Suber's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Suber's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 1.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.241
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.535
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.123
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.072
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.099
|1.434
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.535 (20th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Suber has a 66.88% rate, ranking 64th on TOUR.
- Suber's average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 38th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
- Suber has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the 3M Open.
