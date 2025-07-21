PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Suber's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Suber at the 3M Open.

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-65-69-68-2095.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-68-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5372-63-71-75+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-72+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6768-73-75-74+22.240
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Suber has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged 1.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.2410.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5350.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1230.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.0720.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0991.434

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.535 (20th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Suber has a 66.88% rate, ranking 64th on TOUR.
    • Suber's average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 38th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
    • Suber has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

