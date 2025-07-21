Isaiah Salinda betting profile: 3M Open
Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Salinda's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -1.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.512
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.361
|-0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.025
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.393
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.268
|-1.191
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.361 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the 3M Open.
