50M AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Salinda's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -1.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5120.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.361-0.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.025-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.393-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.268-1.191

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.361 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

