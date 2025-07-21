Henrik Norlander betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Norlander looks to build on his T12 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 11-under.
Norlander's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|2023
|T57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2020
|T23
|70-70-67-65
|-12
At the 3M Open
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.254
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.807
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.265
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.124
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.163
|-0.412
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander is sporting a 0.807 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Norlander ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11% and has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.