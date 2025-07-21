Henrik Norlander betting profile: 3M Open

Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander is sporting a 0.807 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.