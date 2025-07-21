Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.156 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.