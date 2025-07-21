PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Springer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Springer at the 3M Open.

    Springer's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5966-72-73-70-3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-67-70-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1567-70-64-68-1153.000

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2230.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.156-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.189-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2390.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1160.708

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.156 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
    • Springer currently has 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 114th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW