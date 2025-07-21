Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open
Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Springer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
Springer's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|67-70-64-68
|-11
|53.000
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.223
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.156
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.189
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.239
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.116
|0.708
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.156 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
- Springer currently has 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the 3M Open.
