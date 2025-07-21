Hayden Buckley betting profile: 3M Open
Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Buckley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Buckley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2022
|T26
|72-70-68-69
|-5
At the 3M Open
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 5-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Buckley has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.267
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.482
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.545
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.480
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.240
|-1.555
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.482 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the 3M Open.
