2H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Buckley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the 3M Open.

    Buckley's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-76+5
    2022T2672-70-68-69-5

    At the 3M Open

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 5-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT767-69-71-65-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4970-71-72-73-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.267-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.482-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.545-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.480-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.240-1.555

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.482 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
    • Buckley has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 171st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

