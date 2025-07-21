Hayden Buckley betting profile: 3M Open

Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.482 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.