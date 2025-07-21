PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harry Higgs betting profile: 3M Open

Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the 3M Open.

    Higgs's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-72+5
    2022MC73-71+2
    2021MC72-69-1
    2020MC72-76+6

    At the 3M Open

    • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Higgs's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2871-70-70-68-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    Higgs's recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.108-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.1840.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.393-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.083-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.552-0.053

    Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs is delivering a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

