Harry Higgs betting profile: 3M Open
Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Higgs's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2020
|MC
|72-76
|+6
At the 3M Open
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.108
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.184
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.393
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.083
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.552
|-0.053
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs is delivering a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the 3M Open.
