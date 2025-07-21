Harrison Endycott betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Harrison Endycott of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Endycott looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he missed the cut.
Endycott's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|68-76
|+2
At the 3M Open
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|67-66-78-72
|-5
|1.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6.257
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 10-under.
- Endycott has an average of -0.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has averaged -1.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.672
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.062
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.135
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.229
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.828
|-1.607
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.672 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards has been recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott is sporting a -1.062 mark. He has registered a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he has been breaking par 18.33% of the time.
- Endycott has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 236th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.