Greyson Sigg betting profile: 3M Open

Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.133 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.194 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.01%.