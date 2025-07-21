Greyson Sigg betting profile: 3M Open
Greyson Sigg hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Sigg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Sigg's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2022
|T7
|70-68-64-72
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
- Sigg has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.735 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.133
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.194
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.056
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.564
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.181
|-0.446
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.133 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.194 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.01%.
- Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the 3M Open.
