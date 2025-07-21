PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Greyson Sigg hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Sigg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the 3M Open.

    Sigg's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023MC74-73+5
    2022T770-68-64-72-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.735 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1330.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.194-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0560.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.564-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.181-0.446

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.133 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.194 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.01%.
    • Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    WiretoWire: Scheffler cruises to victory, history at The Open

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW