PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.908 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.308-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.619-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.138-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.0380.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.027-0.024

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 335.0 yards has been impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.619 mark. He has hit 63.10% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.07 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 23.41% of the time.
    • Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW