Gordon Sargent betting profile: 3M Open
Gordon Sargent hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27 for the 2025 3M Open. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of 0.908 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.308
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.619
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.138
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.038
|0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.027
|-0.024
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 335.0 yards has been impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.619 mark. He has hit 63.10% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.07 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 23.41% of the time.
- Sargent has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the 3M Open.
