40M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Gary Woodland returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the 3M Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3766-69-74-68-7
    2023MC72-73+3
    2021T1169-66-67-72-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1780.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3440.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.512-0.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1780.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.188-0.203

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.344 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 521 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

