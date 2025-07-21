Gary Woodland betting profile: 3M Open
Gary Woodland returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
Woodland's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2021
|T11
|69-66-67-72
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.178
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.344
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.512
|-0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.178
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.188
|-0.203
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.344 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 521 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the 3M Open.
