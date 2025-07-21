Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open
Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Higgo's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2023
|T13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At the 3M Open
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-69-67-70
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|11.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.097
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.665
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.041
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.637
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.166
|-0.251
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.5 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.665 mark. He has a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.73 this season, and he breaks par 23.72 percent of the time this season.
- Higgo currently ranks 94th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 391 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the 3M Open.
