1H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the 3M Open.

    Higgo's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-74+1
    2023T1368-69-68-66-13
    2022MC76-74+8

    At the 3M Open

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-75-72-74+311.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1769-68-67-70-10--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.097-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.665-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.041-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6370.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.166-0.251

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.5 yards this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.665 mark. He has a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.73 this season, and he breaks par 23.72 percent of the time this season.
    • Higgo currently ranks 94th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 391 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

