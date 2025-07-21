PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III talks with his caddie before hitting a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Frankie Capan III talks with his caddie before hitting a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Capan looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 62nd.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the 3M Open.

    Capan III's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6268-68-73-71-4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Capan III's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4568-73-71-70+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -1.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.127-0.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.692-1.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.076-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.3910.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.504-1.863

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.127 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.692 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 58.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
    • Capan III has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

