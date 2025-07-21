Frankie Capan III betting profile: 3M Open

Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.

Capan III has an average of -0.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.