Frankie Capan III betting profile: 3M Open
Frankie Capan III talks with his caddie before hitting a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Capan looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 62nd.
Capan III's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T62
|68-68-73-71
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Capan III's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -1.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.127
|-0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.692
|-1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.076
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.391
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.504
|-1.863
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.127 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.692 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 58.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
- Capan III has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the 3M Open.
