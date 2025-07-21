PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Erik van Rooyen betting profile: 3M Open

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the 3M Open.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-74+7
    2023MC68-71-3
    2021T5868-72-75-67-2
    2020MC74-69+1

    At the 3M Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 58th at 2-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62.050
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.989 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.187-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2000.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0330.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.234-0.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.187-0.382

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.200 ranks 61st on TOUR this season, while his 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, van Rooyen sports a 0.187 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 43rd.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
    • Van Rooyen ranks 19th in Par Breakers, converting 23.74% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • He has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the 3M Open.

