PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Cole at the 3M Open.

    Cole's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3070-66-68-70-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4472-72-76-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-69-66-72-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-73-73+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-71-68-72-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-69-67-67-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.419-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.067-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1700.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1950.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.014-0.571

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419 ranks 158th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cole sports a 0.067 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
    • Cole has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.32% ranks 104th, while he breaks par 21.24% of the time, ranking 103rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW