Eric Cole betting profile: 3M Open
Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
Cole's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.419
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.067
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.170
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.195
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.014
|-0.571
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419 ranks 158th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cole sports a 0.067 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 61.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
- Cole has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.32% ranks 104th, while he breaks par 21.24% of the time, ranking 103rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the 3M Open.
