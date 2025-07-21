Emiliano Grillo betting profile: 3M Open
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina watches his shot from the third tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
Grillo's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|2023
|T10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|2022
|T2
|67-65-67-71
|-14
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2020
|T3
|71-68-64-65
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
|8.711
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.179
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.271
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.257
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.219
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.411
|1.290
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.271 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 587 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the 3M Open.
