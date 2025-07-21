PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina watches his shot from the third tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina watches his shot from the third tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the 3M Open.

    Grillo's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2468-68-70-69-9
    2023T1065-68-71-66-14
    2022T267-65-67-71-14
    2021MC74-71+3
    2020T371-68-64-65-16

    At the 3M Open

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1790.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.271-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.2570.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2190.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4111.290

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.271 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 587 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW