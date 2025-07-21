Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open
Doug Ghim of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
Ghim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|2023
|T27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|2022
|T16
|67-68-65-77
|-7
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2020
|T18
|70-68-67-66
|-13
At the 3M Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 18th at 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.217
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.548
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.139
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.853
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.051
|0.132
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.548 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.853 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36.
- Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the 3M Open.
