2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the 3M Open.

    Ghim's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2470-64-73-68-9
    2023T2774-63-67-69-11
    2022T1667-68-65-77-7
    2021MC68-74E
    2020T1870-68-67-66-13

    At the 3M Open

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 18th at 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2170.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5480.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1390.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.853-0.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0510.132

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.548 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.853 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36.
    • Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

