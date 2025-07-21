Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open

Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.