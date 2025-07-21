PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Riley at the 3M Open.

    Riley's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4670-70-70-69-5
    2022MC73-71+2

    At the 3M Open

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -1.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.428-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.552-0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.2990.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.176-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.504-1.081

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.552 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

