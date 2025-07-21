Davis Riley betting profile: 3M Open
Davis Riley of the United States plays his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Riley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.
Riley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
At the 3M Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -1.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.428
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.552
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.299
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.176
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.504
|-1.081
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.552 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the 3M Open.
