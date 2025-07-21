Davis Riley betting profile: 3M Open

Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.552 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.80% of the time.