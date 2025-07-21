David Skinns betting profile: 3M Open
David Skinns of England watches a tee shot on the second hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
Skinns' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|2022
|T54
|72-71-68-73
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.365
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.132
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.044
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.059
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.218
|0.934
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.132 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns is delivering a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the 3M Open.
