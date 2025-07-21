PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England watches a tee shot on the second hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the 3M Open.

    Skinns' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2468-70-71-66-9
    2022T5472-71-68-73E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT471-64-69-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5273-64-70-68-56.125

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.3650.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1320.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.044-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0590.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.2180.934

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns is sporting a 0.132 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns is delivering a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

