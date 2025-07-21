David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
David Lipsky hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lipsky's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2023
|T43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
At the 3M Open
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.323
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.232
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.112
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.613
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.592
|0.552
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.323 (148th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.232 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15.
- Lipsky ranks 165th by breaking par 19.12% of the time and is 115th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 299 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.