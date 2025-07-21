David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open

Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for third with a score of 17-under.

Lipsky has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.