PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Lipsky hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the 3M Open.

    Lipsky's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-76+2
    2023T4369-64-70-73-8

    At the 3M Open

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2873-67-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for third with a score of 17-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.3230.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2320.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.112-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.613-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.5920.552

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.323 (148th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.232 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15.
    • Lipsky ranks 165th by breaking par 19.12% of the time and is 115th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 299 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    WiretoWire: Scheffler cruises to victory, history at The Open

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW