David Ford betting profile: 3M Open

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    David Ford is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ford at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic with a score of 3-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5000.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.591-0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.382-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.222-1.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.695-1.695

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.500 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ford has sported a -0.591 mark this season.
    • Ford has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.22% this season.
    • On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Ford has a Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards this season.
    • He has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Ford has broken par 17.22% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

