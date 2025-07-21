David Ford betting profile: 3M Open
David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
David Ford is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Ford's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Ford's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic with a score of 3-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.500
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.591
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.382
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.222
|-1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.695
|-1.695
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.500 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ford has sported a -0.591 mark this season.
- Ford has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.22% this season.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Ford has a Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards this season.
- He has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round this season.
- Ford has broken par 17.22% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the 3M Open.
