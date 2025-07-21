PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-71-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC79-68+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-65-1--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.018-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.200-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.093-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.075-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.236-1.510

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 23.88% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

