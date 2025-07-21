Danny Walker betting profile: 3M Open

Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 23.88% of the time.