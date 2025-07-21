Danny Walker betting profile: 3M Open
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Danny Walker is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Walker's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.018
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.200
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.093
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.075
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.236
|-1.510
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 23.88% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the 3M Open.
