Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025 for the 3M Open. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|66-75-74-71
|+6
|3.236
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.449
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.403
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.186
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.233
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.805
|-0.083
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.449 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.403 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.