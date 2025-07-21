PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: 3M Open

Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025 for the 3M Open. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5866-75-74-71+63.236
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.449-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.403-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.186-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2330.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.805-0.083

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.449 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.403 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

